Tragedy in Orebro: Deadliest School Shooting Shakes Sweden

A tragic shooting at an adult education center in Sweden has left around 10 people dead, marking the deadliest attack in the country's recent history, according to Swedish police. The incident has triggered a desperate search for additional victims, even as details about the gunman's motive remain unclear.

The gunman, thought to be acting alone, is also among the deceased. Local police chief Roberto Eid Forest emphasized that terrorism is not currently suspected, though the investigation is ongoing. As events continue to unfold, police are pursuing leads on murder, arson, and weapons charges.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described it as a 'painful day for Sweden.' Survivors, including teacher Maria Pegado, recounted harrowing tales of escaping the scene. The country has been grappling with rising gun-related crimes, although school shootings remain rare. The search for answers continues amidst heightened security and public mourning.

