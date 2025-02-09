New Zealand Opens Doors to Global Investors with Visa Rule Relaxation

New Zealand is poised to relax its visa rules to attract foreign investors in a bid to stimulate economic growth, announced the center-right government on Sunday. Immigration Minister Erica Stanford revealed measures that will simplify the investor visa process, encouraging investors to bring their capital, skills, and international networks to the country.

Stanford emphasized that the changes are designed to 'turbocharge economic growth' and ensure 'brighter days ahead for all Kiwis.' The updated visa options, including categories for 'higher-risk investments' and 'mixed investments,' will be effective from April 1. This initiative is part of a broader strategy following recent revisions allowing holidaymakers to work remotely while visiting, boosting the tourism sector.

After experiencing a technical recession in the third quarter of 2024, New Zealand's government is exploring various avenues to reignite growth. In January, it introduced plans for Invest New Zealand, a comprehensive service to facilitate overseas investments as part of an international economic development strategy.

