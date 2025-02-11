Education Researchers Alarmed by $900M Cuts, Claim Accountability at Stake

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has triggered significant concerns within the education sector after implementing nearly $900 million in budget cuts to the Education Department's Institute of Education Sciences. The abrupt termination of at least 169 contracts threatens the institute's research capacity and its role in maintaining educational accountability.

The Education Department has assured that vital operations, such as the NAEP assessment and College Scorecard, will remain unaffected. However, critics, including the American Educational Research Association and the Council of Professional Associations on Federal Statistics, have expressed their concern, arguing that the cuts suppress valuable data essential for understanding and addressing educational disparities.

Senator Patty Murray has voiced strong opposition to the decision, highlighting the potential long-term ramifications on public education quality. Meanwhile, discussions around the autonomy of the Education Department have intensified with speculations of a White House directive aiming to decentralize its authority to states and local institutions.

