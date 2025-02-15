Trump's New Education Order Targets COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
A new order from President Trump threatens federal funding to schools requiring COVID-19 vaccinations. Although the order aims to stop vaccine mandates and fulfill a campaign promise, its impact remains limited as most schools have dropped these requirements and states have enacted laws against them.
In a controversial move, President Donald Trump signed an order that could strip federal funding from schools enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
While the White House order seeks to remove these vaccine requirements nationwide, its impact might be minimal, as many educational institutions and states have already abandoned such mandates.
By directing the Education Department and Health and Human Services to formulate a plan using unspecified funds, Trump aims to fulfill a campaign pledge to halt COVID-19 vaccine mandates specifically.
