Students Rally for Justice After Harrowing Assault on Campus

In a strong show of solidarity and demand for safety, students of a government paramedical college in Farrukhabad staged a protest following the assault of a female student. The demonstration, held on Sunday, was called off after the college director pledged to meet their demands, officials reported.

The attack occurred on Saturday when the BSc Radiology student was en route from the hostel to the administrative building. She was accosted by two unidentified individuals in a secluded area, who sprayed a powder in her eyes and attempted to assault her, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Gyanendra Kumar Singh. In the ensuing struggle, her clothing was partially torn, and she lost consciousness.

Fellow students rushed her to a medical facility and notified the college administration. Dissatisfied with the lack of immediate action, they contacted police later that night. A case has been filed, and investigations are underway. Meanwhile, the college has increased security and is coordinating with authorities to address students' concerns, said Director Dr. Anshul Jain.

