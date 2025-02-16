Left Menu

Students Rally for Justice After Harrowing Assault on Campus

A female paramedical college student in Farrukhabad was attacked en route to seek permission to visit home. Students protested, demanding action and campus security. Officials promised investigations and increased protective measures. The student, previously targeted, faces health challenges exacerbated by the assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 16-02-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong show of solidarity and demand for safety, students of a government paramedical college in Farrukhabad staged a protest following the assault of a female student. The demonstration, held on Sunday, was called off after the college director pledged to meet their demands, officials reported.

The attack occurred on Saturday when the BSc Radiology student was en route from the hostel to the administrative building. She was accosted by two unidentified individuals in a secluded area, who sprayed a powder in her eyes and attempted to assault her, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Gyanendra Kumar Singh. In the ensuing struggle, her clothing was partially torn, and she lost consciousness.

Fellow students rushed her to a medical facility and notified the college administration. Dissatisfied with the lack of immediate action, they contacted police later that night. A case has been filed, and investigations are underway. Meanwhile, the college has increased security and is coordinating with authorities to address students' concerns, said Director Dr. Anshul Jain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

