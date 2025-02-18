Left Menu

Smooth Sailing for Odisha's Class-12 Exams

The Class-12 examinations in Odisha, managed by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, began without incident, with over 1.14 lakh science students participating. Tight security and surveillance ensured fairness, with only one malpractice case reported. Arts and commerce papers start on February 19.

The Class-12 examinations orchestrated by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha kicked off smoothly on Tuesday, encompassing the entire state.

With over 1.14 lakh science students sitting for the Odia (MIL) paper across 1,276 centers, the test proceeded peacefully from 10 am to 1 pm, according to an official from CHSE.

Only a single malpractice was recorded in Mayurbhanj, as authorities employed special squads, CCTV, and strict security measures. Following this, arts and commerce exams are scheduled for February 19, with vocational studies starting February 20, extending through March 27.

