Language Controversy in Rajasthan: Urdu-Sanskrit Swap Sparks Debate

A row has erupted in Rajasthan due to orders replacing Urdu with Sanskrit as a third language in some government schools. Remarks by a minister have further fueled the controversy, leading Urdu Teachers' Association to refute the claims and politicians to oppose the move.

  • India

In Rajasthan, a new language controversy has emerged as government orders to replace Urdu with Sanskrit in several schools ignite a heated debate. The directives were recently issued, drawing criticism and sparking discussions about educational priorities and cultural significance.

The controversy intensified following remarks from Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham, suggesting that the previous Congress government had replaced Sanskrit teachers with Urdu ones. This statement was refuted by the Urdu Teachers' Association, labeling it as baseless, while critics argue it undermines linguistic diversity.

Education Department officials have clarified that the orders are not widespread, impacting select schools where Urdu enjoys limited popularity. Tensions persist as politicians and educators continue to clash over the language policy shift, with potential implications for minority communities.

