Sunak and Murty Launch The Richmond Project to Boost Numeracy in England

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are launching a new charity, The Richmond Project, aiming to improve numeracy skills among children and young people in England. The initiative seeks to enhance confidence in mathematics, thereby unlocking opportunities and promoting social mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:05 IST
Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are embarking on their first major charity initiative since Sunak departed from 10 Downing Street. The couple has announced the formation of The Richmond Project, a new charity with a focus on enhancing mathematics and numeracy skills among young people in England.

The Richmond Project, named after Sunak's home and constituency, will be launched by the end of the year. Sunak highlighted the project on social media, stressing the transformative power of numerical confidence which can enable opportunities and improve lives, addressing a current deficit in numeracy skills across the nation.

Murty, through her Instagram, emphasized the charity's focus on tackling 'maths anxiety' which affects many. The initiative seeks to empower individuals by enhancing their confidence in dealing with numbers, a skill crucial for everyday life, employment, and successful management of personal finances. The duo remains committed to the educational cause, inspired by their personal witness to education's life-changing impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

