Crisis in Jharkhand: Thousands of Schools with Single Teacher
In Jharkhand, 7,930 state-run schools operate with only one teacher each, affecting 3.81 lakh students. Education Minister Ramdas Soren addressed this in the assembly, revealing 103 schools with no students. Efforts are underway to recruit 26,000 assistant teachers to address the crisis.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:35 IST
Education Minister Ramdas Soren disclosed a significant crisis in Jharkhand's education sector, with 7,930 state-run schools operating with only one teacher each. This precarious situation affects 3.81 lakh students enrolled in these institutions.
In response to a query by BJP MLA Raj Sinha, Soren further revealed that 103 schools are functioning without any students, staffed by 17 teachers in total.
Soren announced a campaign reminiscent of 'School Chalo Abhiyan' aimed at bringing students back to schools. To alleviate the situation, the recruitment process for 26,000 assistant teachers is currently underway.
