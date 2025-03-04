Crisis in Jharkhand: Thousands of Schools with Single Teacher

Education Minister Ramdas Soren disclosed a significant crisis in Jharkhand's education sector, with 7,930 state-run schools operating with only one teacher each. This precarious situation affects 3.81 lakh students enrolled in these institutions.

In response to a query by BJP MLA Raj Sinha, Soren further revealed that 103 schools are functioning without any students, staffed by 17 teachers in total.

Soren announced a campaign reminiscent of 'School Chalo Abhiyan' aimed at bringing students back to schools. To alleviate the situation, the recruitment process for 26,000 assistant teachers is currently underway.

