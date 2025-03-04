Left Menu

Crisis in Jharkhand: Thousands of Schools with Single Teacher

In Jharkhand, 7,930 state-run schools operate with only one teacher each, affecting 3.81 lakh students. Education Minister Ramdas Soren addressed this in the assembly, revealing 103 schools with no students. Efforts are underway to recruit 26,000 assistant teachers to address the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:35 IST
Crisis in Jharkhand: Thousands of Schools with Single Teacher
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Education Minister Ramdas Soren disclosed a significant crisis in Jharkhand's education sector, with 7,930 state-run schools operating with only one teacher each. This precarious situation affects 3.81 lakh students enrolled in these institutions.

In response to a query by BJP MLA Raj Sinha, Soren further revealed that 103 schools are functioning without any students, staffed by 17 teachers in total.

Soren announced a campaign reminiscent of 'School Chalo Abhiyan' aimed at bringing students back to schools. To alleviate the situation, the recruitment process for 26,000 assistant teachers is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025