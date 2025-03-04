NHRC Orders Inquiry into Nepalese Student's Death at KIIT

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched an inquiry into the death of Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old Nepalese student at KIIT University in Odisha. Her death on February 16, alleged as a suicide, has sparked serious allegations of harassment and negligence by university officials.

The NHRC has directed a comprehensive on-site investigation, which will involve a team from the investigation division, including senior police officers and legal officials. The commission is acting on a complaint claiming that Lamsal faced harassment by her ex-boyfriend and that the university's International Relations Office neglected her harassment complaints.

The incident ignited protests from Nepalese students, which were reportedly met with force and threats by KIIT officials. The Odisha government has now established a high-level committee to investigate further, while KIIT has apologized and promised safety assurances to returning students.

(With inputs from agencies.)