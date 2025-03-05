High Court Orders Comprehensive Report on Jadavpur University Unrest

The Calcutta High Court has directed the state government to produce a comprehensive report on the disturbances that occurred during Education Minister Bratya Basu's visit to Jadavpur University on March 1.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh expressed concerns about a potential intelligence failure by police regarding the student agitation, indicating that similar incidents should not become commonplace throughout West Bengal. Attorney General Kishore Dutta noted that one arrest had been made in connection with the events.

Seven FIRs have been registered, including two suo motu by the police. The court ordered the registration of an FIR based on a student's complaint of negligence during the minister's visit, underscoring the importance of crowd management and security for public officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)