Navigating Admissions: Delhi Government's New Guidelines for Special Schools

The Directorate of Education has released guidelines for admissions to Delhi government special schools. Rules include age-specific criteria and specific requirements for differently-abled students. Online applications will prioritize Delhi residents, with additional assessable factors for those with disabilities. A draw of lots will be used if applications surpass available seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:23 IST
The Directorate of Education has unveiled comprehensive guidelines for admission into government-run special schools in Delhi, targeting entry-level and classes 1 to 11. The guidelines focus on age-specific criteria and stipulate certain conditions for differently-abled students.

According to the circular issued on March 6, students from recognized schools can directly enter classes 6 to 9, while out-of-school children must undergo assessments in Class 6. A straightforward undertaking from parents is required for students applying for classes 7 and 8 from non-recognized schools.

The guidelines prioritize Delhi residents but do allow for admissions from non-residents on condition of vacant hostel seat availability. Special provisions exist for differently-abled students, with specific requirements based on the type and severity of their disabilities. An online application system will manage admissions, resorting to a draw of lots if applications exceed available spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

