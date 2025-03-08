Tensions Flare at Jadavpur University Amid Student Protests

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remains composed despite the rising tensions at Jadavpur University, where student protests have intensified. The ongoing demonstrations, spearheaded by Left-wing students, erupted as they demanded overdue student union elections. Tensions flared when Education Minister Bratya Basu was visiting.

Students attempted to encircle Minister Basu, resulting in a confrontation where his convoy allegedly injured two students. Basu claimed his car was vandalized during the altercation. Despite these escalations, police refrained from entering the campus due to Banerjee's directive to maintain peace.

The situation has evolved into a political discourse between TMC leaders and CPI(M) members, each critiquing the other's stance. Concerns are mounting over the implications for Jadavpur University's esteemed liberal reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)