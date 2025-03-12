Left Menu

Gyandhara: Transforming Education in Assam with VR Metaverse

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, is launching Gyandhara, the country's first VR-enabled metaverse platform for schools. This initiative aims to make learning maths and science engaging for students in Assam by providing immersive, interactive content in local languages. It will begin in 56 pilot schools later this year.

Updated: 12-03-2025 10:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Guwahati is set to revolutionize education with Gyandhara, a pioneering project introducing virtual reality (VR) into schools. This initiative aims to deliver engaging educational content in local languages for students in Assam, enhancing their understanding of maths and science.

Gyandhara, a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Assam Government's Department of Education, will kick off in 56 PM Shri schools as a pilot. The program is designed to make complex topics more accessible and engaging, facilitating better comprehension and retention.

Dr. Keyur Sorathia, leading the initiative at IIT Guwahati, notes the platform's focus on creating dynamic, interactive learning environments. By deploying VR technology, Gyandhara seeks to foster creativity, critical thinking, and global collaboration among students, potentially transforming traditional educational methods.

