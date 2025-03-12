Left Menu

Indian Universities Shine in QS World Rankings Amid Position Shifts

Nine Indian universities made it to the world's top 50 in QS subject-wise rankings, despite some ranking drops. The Indian School of Mines, IITs, and IIMs secured notable spots in engineering, business, and management studies. India's entries in the rankings have increased by 25.7% compared to the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:19 IST
Nine Indian universities are celebrated in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject, with shifts in their positions despite their strong presence. The rankings reflect India's growing academic prowess on the global stage.

The Indian School of Mines (ISM), leads in Engineering-Mineral and Mining, achieving a global rank of 20. Meanwhile, IIT Bombay and Kharagpur also score high at 28th and 45th, despite experiencing rank reductions. IIT Delhi and Bombay have made noteworthy advances, improving their standings in Engineering and Technology.

IIM Ahmedabad and Bangalore have maintained their positions in Business and Management Studies, although their rankings dropped. The overall presence of Indian universities has expanded significantly, marking a vibrant advancement in India's higher education sector.

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

