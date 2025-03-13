Marathi Language Mandate for MPSC Exams: Fadnavis' Game-Changing Move

In a significant educational reform, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that all examinations conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will now be held in Marathi. This pivotal decision was declared in the state legislative council on Wednesday, in response to an inquiry from Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Milind Narvekar.

Narvekar raised concerns regarding certain MPSC exams related to agriculture and engineering fields that were solely conducted in English, questioning the lack of Marathi options. Addressing these concerns, CM Fadnavis acknowledged that while some exams are already available in Marathi, a court ruling had restricted certain exams, especially agricultural engineering, to English due to unavailable curricula in Marathi.

Efforts are underway to develop Marathi textbooks for technical subjects, paving the way for MPSC exams in Marathi. This initiative aims to assist Marathi-speaking students, facilitating their participation without language barriers, as the government aligns with new education policies to offer engineering courses in Marathi.

(With inputs from agencies.)