IIM Rohtak Director Inquiry Sparks Major Institutional Shake-Up

The director of IIM Rohtak, Dheeraj Sharma, is under scrutiny as the board considers suspending him following directives from the government. Allegations of graft and financial misreporting have prompted the move, as detailed by informed sources.

Reports indicate that Sharma's alleged actions involved inflating the institute's financial health to secure substantial variable pay from 2018 onwards. This prompted President Droupadi Murmu to order a thorough investigation, including a probe into educational qualifications of Sharma and other staff.

Professor Manoj Tiwari, director of IIM Mumbai, has been appointed as the inquiry officer, tasked with completing the probe within three months. Meanwhile, the board must appoint a new in-charge to ensure seamless operations at IIM Rohtak.

(With inputs from agencies.)