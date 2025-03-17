Mastering Urban Challenges: CEPT University's Innovative Urban Management Program

CEPT University's Faculty of Management is breaking new ground with its Master's in Urban Management program, launched in 2013. The initiative aims to shape a cadre of professional urban managers with the foresight and skills required to address the complexities of urban living.

This innovative program, the first of its kind in India, opens up a multitude of career paths for graduates passionate about urban development. The two-year course is rigorous and intensive, offering a blend of managerial expertise and technical knowledge pertinent to urban environments.

With a robust curriculum and expert faculty, CEPT University stands at the forefront of urban educational excellence. Scholarships are available to support diverse student needs, ensuring accessibility to this prestigious program for aspiring urban professionals across India and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)