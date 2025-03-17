India and New Zealand: Strengthening Ties Through Education and Trade

India and New Zealand are set to deepen their educational and trade connections following a meeting between President Droupadi Murmu and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

President Murmu underscored the potential for enhanced educational collaboration, including institutional exchanges and dual degrees as part of burgeoning bilateral relations.

Six agreements were signed to enhance cooperation in pivotal areas, with a strategic emphasis on education, agriculture, and climate change, paving the way for stronger ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)