India and New Zealand: Strengthening Ties Through Education and Trade

India and New Zealand are looking to enhance educational cooperation as part of strengthening their bilateral relations. President Droupadi Murmu welcomed New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, appreciating the growth in trade and people-to-people ties. Six agreements were signed to boost cooperation in education, sports, agriculture, and climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:29 IST
India and New Zealand are set to deepen their educational and trade connections following a meeting between President Droupadi Murmu and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

President Murmu underscored the potential for enhanced educational collaboration, including institutional exchanges and dual degrees as part of burgeoning bilateral relations.

Six agreements were signed to enhance cooperation in pivotal areas, with a strategic emphasis on education, agriculture, and climate change, paving the way for stronger ties between the two nations.

