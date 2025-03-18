Left Menu

Inauguration of Hi-Tech Government School: A Milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s Educational Modernization

A state-of-the-art government school in Greater Noida, built under Uttar Pradesh's 'Operation Kayakalp' scheme, will open on March 19. Featuring smart classrooms, digital boards, and inclusive facilities, the school aims to offer quality education on par with private institutions and support students with special needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 18-03-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 00:17 IST
Inauguration of Hi-Tech Government School: A Milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s Educational Modernization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new era in Uttar Pradesh's educational landscape is set to begin with the inauguration of a hi-tech government school in Mathurapur, Greater Noida, under the state's 'Operation Kayakalp' scheme. The facility, built at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore, will be unveiled by State Minister for Basic Education Sandeep Singh on March 19.

The school boasts cutting-edge features including smart classrooms, digital boards, and laboratories aimed at preparing students for the global arena. With 90 students currently enrolled, the government targets increasing admissions to over 150, providing public school students with facilities akin to private institutions, according to officials.

To ensure an equitable learning environment, the school emphasizes accessibility and sustainability. It is designed as a 'Divyang-friendly' establishment with features like ramps and assistive devices for children with special needs. Additionally, it follows the Green School model, aligning with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's goal of equal educational opportunities for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

