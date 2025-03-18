Left Menu

Kerala Education Minister Urges Central Government to Release Withheld Funds

Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has urged the Indian central government to release Rs 1186.84 crore for public education reforms. Accusing the central government of weakening Kerala's education model, he emphasized the need for these funds to support inclusive education and sports development, particularly affecting children with disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:01 IST
Kerala Education Minister Urges Central Government to Release Withheld Funds
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty has called on the central government to allocate Rs 1186.84 crore, including arrears, for public education development in the state.

In an official statement, Sivankutty criticized the central government's attempts to undermine Kerala's exemplary education system, which champions inclusivity and quality. According to the minister, the delayed funds include arrears amounting to Rs 280.58 crore for 2023-24 and Rs 513.54 crore for 2024-25, with Rs 654.54 crore earmarked for 2025-26.

The minister alleged that Kerala's share was withheld because the state did not sign the MoU for the PM SHRI scheme. Despite commendation for organizing a school sports festival in the style of the Olympics, the central government has reportedly withheld funds for the Samagra Shiksha Kerala programme, adversely affecting children with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025