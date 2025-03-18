Kerala Education Minister Urges Central Government to Release Withheld Funds

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty has called on the central government to allocate Rs 1186.84 crore, including arrears, for public education development in the state.

In an official statement, Sivankutty criticized the central government's attempts to undermine Kerala's exemplary education system, which champions inclusivity and quality. According to the minister, the delayed funds include arrears amounting to Rs 280.58 crore for 2023-24 and Rs 513.54 crore for 2024-25, with Rs 654.54 crore earmarked for 2025-26.

The minister alleged that Kerala's share was withheld because the state did not sign the MoU for the PM SHRI scheme. Despite commendation for organizing a school sports festival in the style of the Olympics, the central government has reportedly withheld funds for the Samagra Shiksha Kerala programme, adversely affecting children with disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)