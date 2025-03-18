Diploma Dispute: Erdogan's Rival's Credentials Contested

Istanbul University has annulled the diploma of Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul Mayor and main political opponent to President Tayyip Erdogan, due to alleged irregularities. This move comes just before the opposition was set to nominate him as their presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

Imamoglu, a prominent figure from the Republican People's Party (CHP), condemned the university's decision, labeling it as illegal and outside its jurisdiction. This action is part of a larger legal crackdown on opposition figures, including several charges against Imamoglu and the installation of government trustees in opposition-held municipal positions.

According to the university, a total of 38 people, including Imamoglu, had made transfers to its Management Faculty under questionable circumstances in 1990. As a result, ten transfers have been annulled and 28 graduations deemed void due to regulatory violations. Imamoglu has vowed accountability will be sought against those responsible for this decision, which could hinder his presidential aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)