Diploma Dispute: Erdogan's Rival's Credentials Contested
Istanbul University annulled the diploma of Ekrem Imamoglu, the main political rival of President Erdogan, citing irregularities. This decision impacts Imamoglu's potential presidential candidacy as it could disqualify him legally. The development is part of a broader crackdown on opposition figures, drawing criticism from opposition parties.
Istanbul University has annulled the diploma of Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul Mayor and main political opponent to President Tayyip Erdogan, due to alleged irregularities. This move comes just before the opposition was set to nominate him as their presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.
Imamoglu, a prominent figure from the Republican People's Party (CHP), condemned the university's decision, labeling it as illegal and outside its jurisdiction. This action is part of a larger legal crackdown on opposition figures, including several charges against Imamoglu and the installation of government trustees in opposition-held municipal positions.
According to the university, a total of 38 people, including Imamoglu, had made transfers to its Management Faculty under questionable circumstances in 1990. As a result, ten transfers have been annulled and 28 graduations deemed void due to regulatory violations. Imamoglu has vowed accountability will be sought against those responsible for this decision, which could hinder his presidential aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Unique Development Model Sparks Global Interest Amidst Opposition Criticism
Opposition Sparks Debate Over Delhi's Women Payout and Infrastructure Issues
MVA Allies Propose Rotation of Maharashtra Opposition Leadership
Opposition Leader Criticizes AAP for Budget Evasion and Governance Failures in Delhi
Opposition Raises Concerns Over BJP's Approach in Delhi Assembly