Diploma Dispute: Erdogan's Rival's Credentials Contested

Istanbul University annulled the diploma of Ekrem Imamoglu, the main political rival of President Erdogan, citing irregularities. This decision impacts Imamoglu's potential presidential candidacy as it could disqualify him legally. The development is part of a broader crackdown on opposition figures, drawing criticism from opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Istanbul University has annulled the diploma of Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul Mayor and main political opponent to President Tayyip Erdogan, due to alleged irregularities. This move comes just before the opposition was set to nominate him as their presidential candidate for the upcoming elections.

Imamoglu, a prominent figure from the Republican People's Party (CHP), condemned the university's decision, labeling it as illegal and outside its jurisdiction. This action is part of a larger legal crackdown on opposition figures, including several charges against Imamoglu and the installation of government trustees in opposition-held municipal positions.

According to the university, a total of 38 people, including Imamoglu, had made transfers to its Management Faculty under questionable circumstances in 1990. As a result, ten transfers have been annulled and 28 graduations deemed void due to regulatory violations. Imamoglu has vowed accountability will be sought against those responsible for this decision, which could hinder his presidential aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

