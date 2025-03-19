UP Board Initiates Mammoth Examination Assessment

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has embarked on the massive task of evaluating nearly three crore answer sheets from this year's High School and Intermediate exams.

According to UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh, the evaluation process, conducted across 261 centres statewide, aims for completion by April 2 with results expected in the final week of April.

The examination process is under strict surveillance with monitoring at multiple administrative levels, and live feeds from evaluation centres are being transmitted to the UP Board's control room in Lucknow.

(With inputs from agencies.)