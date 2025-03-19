UP Board Initiates Mammoth Examination Assessment
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad began evaluating nearly three crore answer sheets from the 2023 High School and Intermediate exams. Results are expected by April end. Over 134,000 examiners are involved across 261 centres, with live monitoring in place. Exams were attended by over 51 lakh students.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has embarked on the massive task of evaluating nearly three crore answer sheets from this year's High School and Intermediate exams.
According to UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh, the evaluation process, conducted across 261 centres statewide, aims for completion by April 2 with results expected in the final week of April.
The examination process is under strict surveillance with monitoring at multiple administrative levels, and live feeds from evaluation centres are being transmitted to the UP Board's control room in Lucknow.
