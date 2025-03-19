Left Menu

Appu: Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education in India with AI

Rocket Learning launches Appu, an AI-powered tutor designed for children aged 3-6 in India, providing multilingual, conversational learning. Funded by Google.org, Appu aims to reach 50 million families by 2030. The initiative supports brain development in early childhood, bridging the AI divide in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:06 IST
Non-profit organisation Rocket Learning has unveiled an innovative AI-powered tutor named Appu aimed at transforming early education for children aged 3-6 in India. The interactive learning solution prioritises personalised experiences, initially rolling out in Hindi with plans to expand to 20 languages, such as Marathi and Punjabi.

Appealing to a wide demographic, Appu intends to reach 50 million families by 2030, targeting households served by both government-run Anganwadi centres and preschools. Through sophisticated Large Language Models, it provides advanced reasoning, swift learning, and efficient educational experiences.

Funding for the project comes from a $1.5 million Google.org grant awarded in 2023 to Rocket Learning. Google employees contributed expertise pro bono during a six-month fellowship programme. 'With 85% of brain development occurring by age six, early childhood education is a pivotal area for human capital,' noted Vishal Sunil, Rocket Learning's Co-Founder and CTO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

