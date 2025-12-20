India's Metro Boom: Set to Surpass the US in Network Length
India is on the brink of surpassing the US in Metro rail network length, currently holding third place globally. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the milestone during the inauguration of Bhopal Metro's 7-km first phase. The country's Metro projects are pivotal in urban development and pollution reduction.
In a significant development in India's urban transportation landscape, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Saturday that India is on the verge of overtaking the United States in the length of its Metro rail network. This announcement was made during the inauguration of the first phase of Bhopal Metro, an ambitious 7-km stretch designed to ease urban traffic congestion and pollution.
Currently, India's Metro network ranks third globally, expanding to 1,090 km with the new addition. China holds the first position with a 1,400 km network. However, with 900 km of additional projects in the pipeline, India is poised to surpass the US soon, according to Khattar. The Union Minister, along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, flagged off a train from Subhash Nagar, emphasizing the importance of Metro projects in fostering urban development.
Khattar also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to Madhya Pradesh, as seen in previous significant visits. The promise of net-zero emissions by 2070 is closely tied to the advancement of Metro networks across the nation, including substantial projects in Bhopal and Indore. As cities strive to reduce pollution and improve connectivity, Metro systems are playing a crucial role in urban transformation.
