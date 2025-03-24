Left Menu

Columbia University: Reform and Reconciliation Amid Federal Scrutiny

Columbia University faces federal funding issues after allegations of antisemitism, prompting reforms. U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon discusses the institution's efforts to reverse the withdrawal of funds by implementing disciplinary changes and increasing security. The university's actions are closely monitored by other campuses.

Columbia University is undertaking significant reforms in response to allegations of antisemitism, as part of efforts to restore the federal funding that was frozen by the Trump administration. U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon highlighted these steps on CNN's 'State of the Union', noting their effectiveness as initial measures.

The university is planning reforms including restructuring its disciplinary process, boosting security with arrest-capable officers, and appointing an official to oversee departments offering Middle East courses. Additionally, a ban on face masks used for malling rules is implemented.

This initiative follows a federal decision to withhold about $400 million from the university over claims of Jewish students facing persistent harassment. With ongoing pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel activism, the university aims to manage these tensions while maintaining freedom of expression.

