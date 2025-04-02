Left Menu

Empowering Youth: PMKVY's New Phase of Skill Development

The government’s PMKVY programme has successfully trained 1.6 crore beneficiaries with a 43% placement rate in its first three phases. The ongoing fourth phase emphasizes recognized institutions, skill development, and entrepreneurship modules. It aims to better align training with improved funding and career options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:24 IST
Empowering Youth: PMKVY's New Phase of Skill Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), a flagship initiative under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, has reached a significant milestone by training 1.6 crore beneficiaries so far. According to Minister Jayant Chaudhary, the program recorded a 43% placement rate in its initial three phases, equating to 24.37 lakh placements out of 71 lakh trained individuals.

Currently in its fourth phase, the PMKVY aims to refocus on recognized training institutions and enhance its skill training under its Short Term Training (STT) and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) components. The minister emphasized that improved funding and specific skill training are crucial elements of the ongoing phase.

This phase also introduces entrepreneurship modules designed to equip candidates with financial and legal literacy skills necessary for small business management. Starting from FY 2022-23, PMKVY 4.0 targets empowering trainees to make informed career choices, bolstering their employability and self-employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025