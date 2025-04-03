Supreme Court Ruling: West Bengal Teacher Retains Job Amid Controversy

School teacher Soma Das, who is battling cancer, retains her position despite the Supreme Court's decision to invalidate the appointments of over 25,000 teachers in West Bengal. The controversial ruling followed allegations of a tainted selection process, although Das's job was spared due to her illness and merit.

Das expressed disappointment in the West Bengal government and the School Service Commission (SSC), accusing them of failing to provide the judiciary with exact figures regarding ineligible candidates. In her view, this oversight contributed to the court's decision, which has left many educators jobless.

While she thanked the Supreme Court for considering her case with empathy, Das empathized with those who lost their jobs unjustly. She also expressed concern over the court's directive for a new selection process, voicing doubts about older candidates retaking exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)