Trump Administration Freezes Brown University Grants Over Allegations of Antisemitism

The Trump administration has announced a freeze on $510 million in grants to Brown University, citing allegations of antisemitism stemming from pro-Palestinian campus protests. A U.S. official, speaking anonymously, disclosed this information to Reuters.

This decision aligns with similar actions against other academic institutions, as the administration accuses university protests of containing antisemitic undertones by criticizing Israel's military actions in Gaza. Brown University's provost, Frank Doyle, acknowledged the rumors but stated that no formal notice has been received.

In conjunction with these financial moves, the administration is scrutinizing grants to institutions like Harvard and has also frozen funding to Columbia University. The focus on the university sector has provoked criticism from human rights advocates who argue these actions threaten free speech and academic freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)