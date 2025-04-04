Trump Administration Freezes Brown University Grants Over Allegations of Antisemitism
The Trump administration intends to withhold $510 million in grants to Brown University due to claimed antisemitism amid campus protests. This follows actions against other universities concerning alleged antisemitic sentiments linked to pro-Palestinian demonstrations, igniting debates on free speech and academic freedom.
The Trump administration has announced a freeze on $510 million in grants to Brown University, citing allegations of antisemitism stemming from pro-Palestinian campus protests. A U.S. official, speaking anonymously, disclosed this information to Reuters.
This decision aligns with similar actions against other academic institutions, as the administration accuses university protests of containing antisemitic undertones by criticizing Israel's military actions in Gaza. Brown University's provost, Frank Doyle, acknowledged the rumors but stated that no formal notice has been received.
In conjunction with these financial moves, the administration is scrutinizing grants to institutions like Harvard and has also frozen funding to Columbia University. The focus on the university sector has provoked criticism from human rights advocates who argue these actions threaten free speech and academic freedom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Brown University
- antisemitism
- grants
- free speech
- academic freedom
- protests
- Gaza
- Israel
- Hamas
ALSO READ
Indonesia's Contentious Military Bill Amendments Spark Protests
Indonesia's Military Bill Sparks Street Protests
Farmer Protests Escalate: Leaders Detained and Demonstrations Planned
Tensions Escalate as Farmers' Protests Confront Government at Punjab Border
Tensions Mount as Punjab Police Relocate Farmer Leader During Ongoing Protests