Empowering Aspirations: Sainik School Prep in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, on Monday inspired aspiring students from the remote districts of Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri to embrace participation, curiosity, and the habit of reading and writing.

During an interaction at Raj Bhavan with students from Sarli, Kurung Kumey, and Taksing and Daporijo in Upper Subansiri, the governor stressed the significance of good health, discipline, and regular physical activity in students' lives.

The students are part of an Indian Army Spear Corps initiative designed to prepare border village children for the Sainik School Entrance Exam. Praising the Army's efforts, Parnaik highlighted the transformative potential of Sainik Schools, urging the students to become educated and responsible citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)