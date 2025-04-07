Telangana Land Dispute: A Case of Campus Tension

The Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, has directed police to withdraw cases filed against University of Hyderabad students amid an ongoing 400-acre land dispute. This decision follows extensive discussions with various stakeholders, including university faculty and civil society groups.

The state government plans to develop IT infrastructure on the controversial land amid protests from the University's students. The issue is further complicated by a Supreme Court order demanding status quo on the land pending further legal actions. Despite demands from the University Teachers Association for case withdrawals and a biodiversity survey, the state prioritizes compliance with court directives.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad police imposed restrictions on the disputed area to maintain law and order, although government talks with university representatives continue. Tensions at UoH reflect broader debates about educational autonomy versus development needs in Telangana.

