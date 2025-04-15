Delhi Government Cracks Down on School Fee Hikes
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced action against schools with complaints of arbitrary fee hikes. Notices have been issued, and failure to comply will result in strict measures. The government emphasizes transparency, equal opportunity, and children's rights in education.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared a firm stance against schools imposing arbitrary fee hikes, addressing concerns during a public meeting.
In response to complaints, notices have been dispatched to implicated schools, warning of strict consequences if they fail to address the issue.
Gupta reaffirmed the government's commitment to transparency, equal educational opportunities, and protection of children's rights.
