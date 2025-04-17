Harvard at Crossroads: DHS Ultimatum Redefines Campus Freedom

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has targeted Harvard University, threatening the institution's ability to enroll foreign students unless specific visa holder information is disclosed. This move, announced by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, is part of a broader crackdown against the prestigious university by the Trump administration.

Noem's directive calls for Harvard to provide records on alleged illegal activities by some foreign student visa holders by the end of April. She emphasized that failing to comply could result in Harvard losing its privileging to enroll international students, aiming to ensure compliance with visa regulations.

In response to the increasing pressure, Harvard expressed its intention to uphold its institutional independence while complying with legal requirements. This development comes amid a wider federal push to scrutinize universities perceived as having anti-American leanings, with billions in federal funding hanging in the balance.

