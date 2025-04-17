Left Menu

Harvard at Crossroads: DHS Ultimatum Redefines Campus Freedom

Harvard University is under scrutiny from the Department of Homeland Security, risking the ability to enroll foreign students unless it shares information on visa holders. This action is part of a wider federal crackdown on university campuses tied to visa concerns and perceived political threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 08:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has targeted Harvard University, threatening the institution's ability to enroll foreign students unless specific visa holder information is disclosed. This move, announced by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, is part of a broader crackdown against the prestigious university by the Trump administration.

Noem's directive calls for Harvard to provide records on alleged illegal activities by some foreign student visa holders by the end of April. She emphasized that failing to comply could result in Harvard losing its privileging to enroll international students, aiming to ensure compliance with visa regulations.

In response to the increasing pressure, Harvard expressed its intention to uphold its institutional independence while complying with legal requirements. This development comes amid a wider federal push to scrutinize universities perceived as having anti-American leanings, with billions in federal funding hanging in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

