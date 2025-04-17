VIBGYOR Schools Revolutionize Education with Global Sports Camp

Mumbai, India – VIBGYOR Group of Schools, a prominent network of K-12 institutions, is set to elevate educational standards by collaborating with world-renowned athletes to launch the International Sports and Performing Arts Camp. Starting on April 20, 2025, and spanning across Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, this initiative integrates global sports expertise into daily school sessions.

Centrally involved are esteemed former New Zealand cricketers Jesse Ryder and Mathew Sinclair, who will serve as International Cricket Ambassadors. They aim to enrich VIBGYOR's student coaching by introducing structured training programs and modern coaching strategies, while instilling discipline and a global perspective, according to the school's ethos of creating future-ready individuals.

Ms. Kavita Kerawalla, Vice-Chairperson of VIBGYOR, emphasized the broader vision of nurturing globally aware, talented individuals through such initiatives, while Shaji Kuttiani, Director of Sports and Events, highlighted sports as a catalyst for personal development. The camp offers dual benefits, with VIBGYOR's coaching staff also receiving valuable mentorship to further enhance their capability.

(With inputs from agencies.)