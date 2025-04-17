Left Menu

Supreme Court Eases West Bengal's Education Crisis

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed relief as the Supreme Court extended the tenure of untainted teachers whose services were previously terminated. The decision affects the state's education stability, with new recruitment mandated by December 31 and compliance ensured through a filed affidavit.

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, expressed contentment following the Supreme Court's decision to extend the employment of untainted teachers whose appointments were previously revoked. This ruling, providing a lifeline to the state's education sector, assures teachers of a resolution to the employment crisis.

The Supreme Court's ruling, welcomed by Banerjee, comes as a significant relief. The court's decision to reinstate the teachers offers stability and continuity for schools affected by the terminations sanctioned by prior investigations into recruitment irregularities.

The court directed the West Bengal government to initiate new recruitment by May 31, with a deadline to conclude by December 31, 2024. The mandate excludes Group 'C' and 'D' state school employees, ensuring a targeted approach to resolving the state's educational disruptions.

