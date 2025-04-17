Left Menu

Despite Tariff Wars, Real Economy Stays Resilient, IMF Says

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva emphasized that despite the uncertainty caused by escalating tariff wars, the real economy remains strong with a robust labor market and a stable financial system. She warned, however, that negative perceptions could still impact economic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:33 IST
Despite Tariff Wars, Real Economy Stays Resilient, IMF Says
economy
  • Country:
  • United States

According to International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, the global economy is holding steady despite the ongoing tariff wars. Speaking on Thursday, she highlighted the resilience of the labor market and the robustness of the financial system as key stabilizers amid uncertainty.

Georgieva attributed this enduring strength to post-financial crisis reforms designed to fortify economic structures against shocks. She remarked, 'What we see is the real economy is functioning. Labor markets are strong, and the financial system is holding.' This endurance is vital, she stressed, especially in turbulent times.

Despite these positive indicators, Georgieva cautioned that negative perceptions could potentially disrupt economic activities. 'We must remain vigilant about how perceptions can influence real economic outcomes,' she noted, urging for continued reflection and adaptability in policy responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025