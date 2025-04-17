Left Menu

Empowering the Future: Skilling Initiative Launch in Madhya Pradesh

The National Skill Development Corporation and Reliance Foundation launched the Future Ready Skills Initiative in 700 institutions across Madhya Pradesh. The initiative aims to empower five lakh students with courses in emerging fields, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 and Skill India Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:33 IST
Empowering the Future: Skilling Initiative Launch in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Reliance Foundation have rolled out the Future Ready Skills Initiative, impacting 700 educational institutions in Madhya Pradesh. This ambitious project is set to empower a staggering five lakh students with essential skills for the future job market.

Launched at a significant conclave at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, the initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and Skill India Mission. It offers 100 meticulously crafted courses in fast-evolving sectors such as EdTech, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence.

The inaugural MP Future Ready Skills conclave marks the first in a series of regional events, where policymakers, industry leaders, and academics convened to discuss integrating skill training with mainstream education, aiming for quality, efficiency, and sustainability in skilling efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025