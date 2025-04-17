Empowering the Future: Skilling Initiative Launch in Madhya Pradesh
The National Skill Development Corporation and Reliance Foundation launched the Future Ready Skills Initiative in 700 institutions across Madhya Pradesh. The initiative aims to empower five lakh students with courses in emerging fields, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 and Skill India Mission.
The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Reliance Foundation have rolled out the Future Ready Skills Initiative, impacting 700 educational institutions in Madhya Pradesh. This ambitious project is set to empower a staggering five lakh students with essential skills for the future job market.
Launched at a significant conclave at Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, the initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and Skill India Mission. It offers 100 meticulously crafted courses in fast-evolving sectors such as EdTech, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence.
The inaugural MP Future Ready Skills conclave marks the first in a series of regional events, where policymakers, industry leaders, and academics convened to discuss integrating skill training with mainstream education, aiming for quality, efficiency, and sustainability in skilling efforts.
