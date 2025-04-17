Haryana's Yoga Sahayaks Initiative: Integrating Wellness in Education

The Haryana government, led by the Nayab Singh Saini administration, is set to introduce 'sahayaks' in state-run schools to promote yoga education. This initiative was revealed on Thursday during a Haryana Yoga Aayog review meeting.

Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary of the AYUSH Department, announced that 857 'Yoga Sahayaks' will initially be placed in PM SHRI, Model Sanskriti, and cluster schools. Plans for an International Meditation Centre in the state were also discussed, and officials were instructed to find suitable land for this project promptly.

A budget of Rs 8-crore has been approved for renovating yoga gymnasiums in Haryana. The goal is to blend yoga into the education curriculum and enhance capacity among physical education instructors by adopting a model syllabus, set to be circulated to universities statewide.

