Left Menu

Haryana's Yoga Sahayaks Initiative: Integrating Wellness in Education

The Haryana government plans to recruit 'yoga sahayaks' in schools to teach yoga, emphasizing its integration into education. An International Meditation Centre will be established, with land identification underway. Additionally, Rs 8-crore will support yoga gymnasiums' renovation, and efforts are being made to create a model yoga syllabus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:10 IST
Haryana's Yoga Sahayaks Initiative: Integrating Wellness in Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government, led by the Nayab Singh Saini administration, is set to introduce 'sahayaks' in state-run schools to promote yoga education. This initiative was revealed on Thursday during a Haryana Yoga Aayog review meeting.

Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Chief Secretary of the AYUSH Department, announced that 857 'Yoga Sahayaks' will initially be placed in PM SHRI, Model Sanskriti, and cluster schools. Plans for an International Meditation Centre in the state were also discussed, and officials were instructed to find suitable land for this project promptly.

A budget of Rs 8-crore has been approved for renovating yoga gymnasiums in Haryana. The goal is to blend yoga into the education curriculum and enhance capacity among physical education instructors by adopting a model syllabus, set to be circulated to universities statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025