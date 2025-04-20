Andhra Pradesh Launches Mega Recruitment Drive for 16,347 Teachers
The Andhra Pradesh government is set to release a notification for recruiting 16,347 teachers under the Mega DSC initiative. Applications will be open online from April 20 to May 15, 2025, with computer-based tests scheduled between June 6 and July 6. This initiative was a TDP-led NDA election manifesto promise.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh government announced it will release a notification to recruit 16,347 teachers through the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) on Sunday. This was confirmed in an official communiqué.
Prospective teachers can apply online starting April 20 until May 15, 2025, as per the Department of School Education's guidelines. This recruitment drive was a key pledge of the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance administration made ahead of the 2024 elections.
The computer-based tests for the positions are scheduled from June 6 to July 6, according to the released information. The vacancies include 14,088 district-level positions and 2,259 state/zonal-level posts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Urgent Water Crisis: Government and Judiciary Act
Central Government Sanctions Additional Relief Funds for Disaster-Affected States
We hope that Sri Lankan government will fulfil aspirations of Tamil people: PM Modi after talks with President Dissanayake.
Senate's Controversial Budget Blueprint: Impact on Tax Cuts and Government Spending
Hope Rises: Government Vows to Educate Orphaned Girl After Tragic Explosion