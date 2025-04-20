Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Launches Mega Recruitment Drive for 16,347 Teachers

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to release a notification for recruiting 16,347 teachers under the Mega DSC initiative. Applications will be open online from April 20 to May 15, 2025, with computer-based tests scheduled between June 6 and July 6. This initiative was a TDP-led NDA election manifesto promise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-04-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 00:44 IST
Andhra Pradesh Launches Mega Recruitment Drive for 16,347 Teachers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government announced it will release a notification to recruit 16,347 teachers through the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) on Sunday. This was confirmed in an official communiqué.

Prospective teachers can apply online starting April 20 until May 15, 2025, as per the Department of School Education's guidelines. This recruitment drive was a key pledge of the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance administration made ahead of the 2024 elections.

The computer-based tests for the positions are scheduled from June 6 to July 6, according to the released information. The vacancies include 14,088 district-level positions and 2,259 state/zonal-level posts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025