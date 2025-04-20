Andhra Pradesh Launches Mega Recruitment Drive for 16,347 Teachers

The Andhra Pradesh government announced it will release a notification to recruit 16,347 teachers through the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) on Sunday. This was confirmed in an official communiqué.

Prospective teachers can apply online starting April 20 until May 15, 2025, as per the Department of School Education's guidelines. This recruitment drive was a key pledge of the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance administration made ahead of the 2024 elections.

The computer-based tests for the positions are scheduled from June 6 to July 6, according to the released information. The vacancies include 14,088 district-level positions and 2,259 state/zonal-level posts.

(With inputs from agencies.)