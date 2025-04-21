Left Menu

Governor Anandiben Patel Champions Education for All

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasized the importance of determination and education in overcoming adversity. Speaking at Raj Bhavan, she highlighted Prime Minister Modi's efforts to combat poverty and educate children, urging societal participation. She distributed educational materials and praised teachers' roles in nation-building, appealing to parents to support their children's education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel underscored the power of determination and education in achieving goals despite challenging circumstances. Speaking to students at a Raj Bhavan event, she noted that dedication to learning makes any obstacle surmountable.

The Governor praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing commitment to eradicating poverty and advancing children's education, calling for societal cooperation to expedite progress. She distributed school bags and study materials, encouraging students not to give up.

Governor Patel lauded teachers for their vital contributions to nation-building and urged parents to ensure their children attend school regularly. She emphasized the availability of free educational resources, including mid-day meals and uniforms, to eliminate barriers to schooling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

