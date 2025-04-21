Left Menu

Maharashtra Gears Up for DDU-GKY 2.0 Overhaul

A Union ministry team visited Maharashtra to evaluate the implementation of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana. Discussions focused on transitioning to DDU-GKY 2.0, uncovering SOP non-compliance, and urged corrective measures to ensure the program's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Union ministry delegation recently concluded a three-day visit to Maharashtra, reviewing the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana. The initiative, led by the Ministry of Rural Development, is aimed at enhancing rural employment opportunities through skill development.

The primary objective of the visit was to assess the state's readiness for the newly launched Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana 2.0. Officials from the District Information Office revealed that a meeting was held at the State Management Unit in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, focusing on the strategic rollout of the improved version.

In tandem, the visit highlighted shortcomings related to the adherence to Standard Operating Procedures within the existing framework. Authorities have issued directives for immediate remedial actions and enforced strict compliance with established guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

