West Bengal's Education Turmoil: Seeking Justice for Job-Loss Teachers

Education Minister Bratya Basu reassures support for West Bengal teachers who lost jobs due to a Supreme Court ruling. While filing a review petition, he urges teachers not to undermine it. The state aims to align with court orders ensuring eligible teachers continue working, amid ongoing protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-04-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 16:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has reaffirmed the state government's support for the school teachers who recently lost their jobs after a Supreme Court ruling. Addressing a press conference, he urged the educators to avoid actions that could compromise the review petition the state plans to file.

Basu stated that the School Education Department is taking measures to ensure eligible teachers can continue their roles in line with the court's directives. "The state government stands with the agitating teachers," he noted, emphasizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's commitment to assist those affected.

In response to the top court's invalidation of 25,753 appointments, protests erupted outside the West Bengal School Service Commission office. Basu highlighted the legal process's progression and the state's dedication to adhering to the Supreme Court's decisions, while the issue awaits further hearings in the division bench of the Calcutta High Court.

