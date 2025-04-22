Left Menu

Maharashtra's Language Mandate U-Turn: Hindi No Longer Mandatory

The Maharashtra government reversed its decision to make Hindi mandatory for Classes 1 to 5, following public opposition. Education Minister Dada Bhuse announced the amendment, stating Hindi will be voluntary. The move aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, emphasizing a three-language curriculum without curriculum pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:34 IST
The Maharashtra government has reversed its decision to mandate Hindi as a third language for students in Classes 1 to 5. This change follows significant opposition from various groups, prompting Education Minister Dada Bhuse to announce a revision of the government's resolution.

Initially, the government had decided to require Hindi for young students, a move that quickly met resistance from opposition parties and concerned citizens. The state's language consultation committee had previously urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reconsider the mandate.

While Bhuse affirmed that learning Marathi would remain compulsory, he clarified that Hindi would be offered voluntarily. Notably, he mentioned that the Central government had not pressured Maharashtra to impose Hindi, aligning with the three-language formula proposed by the National Education Policy 2020.

