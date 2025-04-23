Left Menu

Empowering Education Through Sanitation: Olympus' Impact in India

Olympus Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd. inaugurates washrooms in eight government schools, impacting 7,000 students across 30 schools. Part of their CSR WASH Program, the initiative focuses on enhancing sanitation and hygiene for school children, especially girls, supporting education and gender equality in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:55 IST
Empowering Education Through Sanitation: Olympus' Impact in India
  • Country:
  • India

Olympus Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd. (OMSI) today celebrated the inauguration of new washroom facilities in eight government schools as part of their decade-old Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) CSR initiative. This effort aims to transform the educational experience for over 7,000 students across 30 schools in India by enhancing sanitation infrastructure.

The WASH Program, pivotal to addressing sanitation and hygiene challenges, directly impacts education by reducing dropout rates among girls in India. Over ten years, OMSI's commitment to constructing educational infrastructure has been vital for promoting gender equality and ensuring educational continuity.

Alongside the WASH Program, OMSI's Olympus Arogya Bachpan Program provides health check-ups and nutrition for students, fostering long-lasting healthy habits. Through these initiatives, OMSI underscores its dedication to improving children's education and well-being by providing a safer and cleaner learning environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

