The annual conference of higher educational institution leaders, spearheaded by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, remains a critical platform for fostering collaboration between academia and industry.

Held every April since 2022, the gathering attracts prominent figures who share insights on evolving educational challenges and emerging scientific advancements.

Despite recent inaccurate media portrayals as a political struggle, the event is genuinely focused on educational growth, innovation, and preparing institutions for future competitiveness.

