Free STEM Summer Activities Ignite Imagination at U.S. Consulate General Chennai

The American Center at U.S. Consulate General Chennai is hosting complimentary summer activities centered on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) for school students.

The sessions, commencing on April 21 and continuing until May 30, 2025, are designed for students in classes 8 through 12. They take place from 10 am to 1 pm, Monday through Thursday, with Friday reserved for movie screenings starting at 10 am, as detailed in a release.

Public Diplomacy Officer Eric Atkins emphasized the initiative's role in promoting American excellence in STEM, describing the program as a portal to imagination and innovation. Activity highlights include coding kits, augmented reality tools, and NASA-themed resources to foster interactive learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)