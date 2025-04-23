Left Menu

Free STEM Summer Activities Ignite Imagination at U.S. Consulate General Chennai

The American Center at the U.S. Consulate General Chennai offers free STEM-focused summer activities for students in classes 8-12 from April 21 to May 30, 2025. The program provides hands-on learning, coding kits, augmented reality, and 3D printing. Participants must register in advance to secure limited spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The American Center at U.S. Consulate General Chennai is hosting complimentary summer activities centered on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) for school students.

The sessions, commencing on April 21 and continuing until May 30, 2025, are designed for students in classes 8 through 12. They take place from 10 am to 1 pm, Monday through Thursday, with Friday reserved for movie screenings starting at 10 am, as detailed in a release.

Public Diplomacy Officer Eric Atkins emphasized the initiative's role in promoting American excellence in STEM, describing the program as a portal to imagination and innovation. Activity highlights include coding kits, augmented reality tools, and NASA-themed resources to foster interactive learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

