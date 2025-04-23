Karnataka Pushes for More Medical Seats Amidst NEET Aspirants' Surge
The Karnataka government has requested the National Medical Commission to increase undergraduate medical seats, addressing the disparity between NEET aspirants and available seats. Over five lakh students appear for NEET annually, yet only one lakh seats are available. New medical colleges and facilities are planned across the state.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government has expressed growing concern over the significant gap between NEET aspirants and the number of available medical seats, urging the National Medical Commission (NMC) to take decisive action in expanding undergraduate medical seats nationwide.
During a graduation ceremony at Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education, emphasized the urgent need to address this pressing issue. With more than five lakh students aspiring to enter medical colleges via NEET every year and only one lakh seats available, the minister called for immediate NMC intervention.
The state has already sent a formal proposal for additional seats, while plans to establish new medical colleges and healthcare units in every district have been set in motion, aiming to enhance educational and healthcare access for all, particularly students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Curtails CBI Probe on West Bengal Education Controversy
Academic roles and gender shape ethical use of AI in higher education
VPSM Revolutionizes Management Education with Innovative MBA Programs
Tiger Woods Expands Legacy with New Golf Course and Educational Center in Augusta
Delhi Education Minister Criticizes AAP's School Governance Amid Fee Hike Protests