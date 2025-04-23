Karnataka Pushes for More Medical Seats Amidst NEET Aspirants' Surge

The Karnataka government has expressed growing concern over the significant gap between NEET aspirants and the number of available medical seats, urging the National Medical Commission (NMC) to take decisive action in expanding undergraduate medical seats nationwide.

During a graduation ceremony at Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute, Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education, emphasized the urgent need to address this pressing issue. With more than five lakh students aspiring to enter medical colleges via NEET every year and only one lakh seats available, the minister called for immediate NMC intervention.

The state has already sent a formal proposal for additional seats, while plans to establish new medical colleges and healthcare units in every district have been set in motion, aiming to enhance educational and healthcare access for all, particularly students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)