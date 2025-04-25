Tragedy Strikes Nantes: High School Stabbing Incident
A 15-year-old student in Nantes carried out a stabbing at a high school, killing one and wounding three others. The attacker was overpowered by teachers, and police are investigating motives, including Nazi sympathies. The mayor and interior minister express concerns over youth mental health and societal issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 00:14 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at a high school in Nantes, France, where a 15-year-old boy attacked fellow students, leaving one dead and three injured. The boy was subdued by teachers before police arrived.
The attack sparked concerns over youth mental health and societal influences, with officials urging caution before attributing a motive.
Authorities have announced a press conference to discuss details as the community grapples with the shock and trauma of the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi Honors Mahavir: Celebrating Non-Violence and Truth
Honoring Mahavir Jayanti: A Global Celebration of Non-Violence and Compassion
Unrest in Jangipur: Authorities Clampdown Post-Violence
Punjab Police Officer Killed in Clash Amid Rising Violence
Suvendu Adhikari Visits Violence-Hit Mothabari: A Call for Justice