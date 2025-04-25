Tragedy Strikes Nantes: High School Stabbing Incident

A tragic incident unfolded at a high school in Nantes, France, where a 15-year-old boy attacked fellow students, leaving one dead and three injured. The boy was subdued by teachers before police arrived.

The attack sparked concerns over youth mental health and societal influences, with officials urging caution before attributing a motive.

Authorities have announced a press conference to discuss details as the community grapples with the shock and trauma of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)