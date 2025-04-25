Left Menu

Trump Targets College Accrediting Agencies over Diversity Standards

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order targeting accrediting agencies of higher-education institutions, criticizing those that promote diversity as unlawful discrimination. The order asks Education Secretary Linda McMahon to reconsider the government's approval of agencies requiring diversity in staff and students.

Updated: 25-04-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 02:50 IST
In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump has taken aim at accrediting agencies responsible for certifying higher-education institutions, calling diversity-focused practices a form of unlawful discrimination. His executive order demands a review from Education Secretary Linda McMahon, potentially affecting how universities demonstrate commitment to diversity.

Under the 1965 Higher Education Act, accrediting agencies are private organizations recognized by the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate universities. These agencies ensure educational quality and guarantee that institutions meet certain standards. They play a crucial role, as attending an accredited college is often a requirement for federal financial aid.

Trump's order criticizes agencies that include diversity, equity, and inclusion criteria in their assessments, urging McMahon to align accreditation standards with promoting intellectual diversity. This stance aligns with conservative views that see universities as left-leaning. However, any significant changes to accrediting norms may require Congressional action.

