Education Standoff: Controversy at Tamil Nadu Governor's Conference

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has sparked controversy by alleging that Vice Chancellors of state universities were explicitly warned against participating in a vital two-day educational conference held at the Raj Bhavan.

Addressing the event's inaugural session, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Ravi's initiative, highlighting the Governor's commitment to constitutional duties and educational enhancement.

Despite the absence of state university representatives and ongoing protests, Ravi emphasized the conference's non-political aim to improve education quality. Meanwhile, police detained 28 individuals demonstrating against the Governor's role in higher education governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)