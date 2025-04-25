Left Menu

Education Standoff: Controversy at Tamil Nadu Governor's Conference

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi claimed Vice Chancellors were dissuaded from attending a crucial education conference. Inaugurated by Vice President Dhankhar, the event aimed to enhance higher education. Despite protests and police detentions, the Governor urged for focus on educational improvement over political conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has sparked controversy by alleging that Vice Chancellors of state universities were explicitly warned against participating in a vital two-day educational conference held at the Raj Bhavan.

Addressing the event's inaugural session, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Ravi's initiative, highlighting the Governor's commitment to constitutional duties and educational enhancement.

Despite the absence of state university representatives and ongoing protests, Ravi emphasized the conference's non-political aim to improve education quality. Meanwhile, police detained 28 individuals demonstrating against the Governor's role in higher education governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

